Ball-like remote makes multi-room special

Living Control TouchStone can tell which room you're in

Living Control's TouchStone remote uses wireless tech to tell which room it's in

Most home automation systems force you to use a touchpad to interface with the system. Living Control 's TouchStone is rather cleverer than that.

Instead the ball-like remote figures out which room you're in and automatically gives you a choice of four customisable atmosphere settings for that room. This enables you to listen to music, switch on the radio, shut the curtains or switch on the lights, for example - without having to delve through hundreds of buttons. Hurrah.

The semi-spherical TouchStone can do this because its interface comprises just two concentric, low-profile rings. The outer ring controls system volume, channel/track selection and mute; the inner ring enables you to call up the four different atmospheres a.k.a room settings.

The TouchStone is available September in silver or black from CSE Solutions , priced at around £300. It only works with Living Control's own multi-room systems. Price has yet to be confirmed.

