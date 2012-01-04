Man enters the US using iPad as passport

A Canadian man successfully gained entry into the United States using a scanned image of his passport on his iPad.

Matt Reisch, from Montreal, realised he'd forgotten his ID as he approached the US border while driving to deliver Christmas presents to Vermont.

However, the quick-thinking Canuck realised he had scanned the important pages and sent the image to his iPad in-case he lost the passport while travelling.

Eventually, after a seemingly eternal deliberation, the notoriously scrupulous US border agent allowed him into the country.

Merry Christmas, Matt

"I thought I'd at least give it a try," said Matt.

"He took the iPad into the little border hut. He was in there a good five, six minutes. It seemed like an eternity. When he came back, he took a good long pause before wishing me a Merry Christmas."

Usually, Canadian citizens require their passport, an enhanced driver's license or a Nexus pass to cross into the United States by land.

Neither the US or Canadian border agencies have commented on the story, but we can't imagine Matt's story will be repeated in the near future.

Via: BBC News