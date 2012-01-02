Apple planning New York 'media-related' event

Apple is set to make a media-related announcement at an event in New York later this month, according to reports.

The AllThingsD blog has been told by 'sources familiar with the matter' that an important event is coming to the Big Apple.

The announcement, says the article, is likely to be related to publishing or advertising rather than a new iPad or the rumoured Apple iTV project, which would surely be unveiled on Apple's home turf.

Eddy on Cue

AllThingsD's Kara Swisher also reckons that Apple's Senior VP of Internet Software and Services Eddy Cue is behind the event.

The last time Apple held an event in New York was last year's launch of The Daily iPad-exclusive digital newspaper.

There's been no official comment on the matter from Apple.

Via: AllThingsD