Alohomora! Secret Mac function can only be unlocked with Harry Potter spell

Listen up, nerds. You want to access the system management controller (SMC) chip on a Mac, you've gotta have got at least an E in your OWLS at Hogwarts.

SpecialisRevelio are the magic words that Apple's engineers decided would get you into the SMC's undocumented code - in the Harry Potter books, it's a charm used by wizards and witches in the know to reveal any sneaky hexes or charms on an object.

Its proper name is Scarpin's Revelaspell and it's pretty advanced stuff, Hermione Granger-grade witching.

From Ars Technica

