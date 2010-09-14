Kingston announces USB 3.0 memory stick

Kingston has shown off its first USB 3.0 memory stick, with the Kingston DataTraveller Ultimate 3.0 bringing SuperSpeed USB transfer times.

With UK prices ranging from £56 for a 16GB stick right up to £172 for the 64GB version, Kingston's latest USB stick offers transfer speeds up to 10 times faster than its USB 2.0 siblings.

"USB 3.0 is the next major milestone in flash memory for USB products and the DataTraveler Ultimate 3.0 is our first USB 3.0 flash drive offering in the marketplace," said Steve Hall, EMEA product development manager of flash, Kingston Technology

Internal tests

"We have run several internal tests to demonstrate the speed of the new drives, for example a 1 hour 44 minute movie (3.9GB) was transferred to the DataTraveler Ultimate 3.0 drive in 1 minute 13 seconds," he added

"Similarly, a 2 hour 23 minute DVD (4.4GB) transferred to the drive at a fast 1 minute 23 seconds".

The prices for the still relatively new USB 3.0 technology are likely to drop – but if you are desperate for a bit more transfer speed, then you now have an option.