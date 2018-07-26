Quality web hosting can be an expensive affair – but it doesn’t have to be. And while you can always fall back on free web hosting providers, there’s also a growing number of cheap web hosting providers that deliver honest, reliable performance and great value for money without breaking the bank.

All bar one of the web hosting companies listed below will accommodate more than one website. So while cheap web hosting providers are great for starting your business, they might not be powerful and scalable enough to take it to the next level; which is where VPS and dedicated servers come into play.

Note that some of the headline eye-catching prices (from free to just a few dollars/pounds per month) are often only for a limited period (usually the first year), and after that they can swiftly balloon, especially when you factor in the cost of the domain names bundled.

If you plan to have a successful online business, it is important to think long-term and how the total cost of ownership (the cost of running your website over years) might impact your bottom line. Also bear in mind that when purchasing from the US, VAT is usually excluded from the price. So, without further ado, below is our list of the best cheap web hosting sites of 2018.

We’ve also rounded up the best overall web hosting services

HostGator Hatchling

Ideal for the long-term

Unlimited disk space and bandwidth

cPanel plus website builder

45-day money-back guarantee

$31.68 for the first year when purchased for three years. Total cost of purchase is $95.04

HostGator is backed by EIG, one of the biggest web hosting companies, and its Hatchling plan is great for getting started. As with most of the offerings highlighted here, you can only run one website on this plan, but you don’t get a free domain name or free SSL.

What you do get is unlimited disk space and bandwidth (but note that you won’t be able to use this space for storing files as this is against the terms and conditions), along with a $200 marketing budget (Google and Bing Ads credits). You also get 24/7 support, unlimited backups, subdomains, MySQL databases, email inboxes and FTP accounts. And finally, HostGator provides access to the popular cPanel control panel as well as its very own website builder (check our best website builder list).

Every web hosting plan includes an industry-leading 45-day money-back guarantee alongside a 99.9% uptime guarantee. HostGator also provides free transfers for new accounts within 30 days of signup, and to newly upgraded accounts.

GoDaddy Economy

Great if you want scalable web hosting coupled with Microsoft Office email

GoDaddy Economy £2.99 /mth GoDaddy Deluxe £4.49 /mth GoDaddy Ultimate £6.99 /mth ? Visit Site at GoDaddy.com

100GB storage

Extras like DDoS protection

Free Microsoft Office 365 Business Email

(US) $1 (there is a sale at the time of writing, usual price is $4.49) per month for the first year, renews at $7.99 per month

(UK) £1 (there is a sale at the time of writing, usual price is £3.99) per month for the first year, renews at £5.99 per month plus VAT

GoDaddy is the second of the triumvirate of ‘uber web hosting’ companies (the two others being EIG and 1&1) that we’ve listed in this buying guide. Its Economy package has to be one of the best on the market with GoDaddy flexing its (virtual) muscles to deliver exceptional value for money.

As expected, you get a free domain name and oodles of storage (100GB) along with unlimited bandwidth, plus free Microsoft Office 365 Business Email for a year (a freebie worth $73 (£55)).

Support is delivered 24/7 via a toll-free line and GoDaddy even guarantees 99.9% uptime for this service. Add in 1-click install functionality for more than 125 applications, DDoS protection, plus 1GB of MySQL database storage and you’ve bagged yourself a pretty solid offering. The only true limitation is the fact that you won’t be able to host more than one website, but that’s a common theme across the budget board.

1&1 Basic

Capable web hosting with tons of storage and extras

1&1 Windows Web Hosting Basic £0.99 /mth 1&1 Windows Web Hosting Plus £3.99 /mth 1&1 Windows Web Hosting Pro £6.99 /mth ? Visit Site at 1&1 Internet

Very impressive amount of storage

Free domain for a year

Extras like DDoS protection and geo-redundancy

(US) $11.88 for the first year, renews at $7.99 per month

(UK) £11.88 for the first year, renews at £4.99 per month plus VAT

Like many other premium web hosting companies, 1&1 offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. As part of one of the world’s largest web hosting firms, you’re in good company as this German-based host includes DDoS protection, geo-redundancy and the all-new HTTP/2 protocol as standard.

Your website will have room to grow with a staggering 100GB storage, unlimited bandwidth, up to 2.5GB of system memory and up to 25 databases with 1GB SSD storage each.

On top of that you also get 500 mailboxes with 2GB storage per account (that’s a staggering 1TB of extra storage), one free domain for a year (no .com or .net in the UK, though), daily backup, 20 FTP accounts, 10,000 sub-domains, an SSL certificate, 24/7 customer service plus 70 web applications and $100 (or £75 for UK) worth of Bing Ads credit.

One.com

The cheapest of the lot – but also one of the most limited

Hosting doesn’t come any cheaper than this

SSL and website builder in basic plan

Short 15-day money-back guarantee

$2.45 (£1.86) per month ($29.4 for a year), renews at the same price

Let’s start with the downsides here: One.com is the only web hosting outfit here that charges a setup fee and has a short 15-day money-back guarantee. However, the price you see includes VAT (unlike most of its rivals).

The fee is also very reasonable and you do get a lot for your money. We’re talking unlimited bandwidth, 25GB storage, a single database, a website builder (limited to five pages), SSL certificate, unlimited email accounts and a $75 Google AdWords voucher. SSH, backup and restore features are optional. This web hosting company is based in Denmark and has more than 1.5 million active users.

iPage

Outstanding value for money – especially for mid-term buyers

Unlimited websites

Includes a domain for a year

Bundled security tools

(US) $23.88 for the first year when purchased for three years. Total cost of purchase is $71.64

(UK) £18 for the first year. Renews at £8.99 per month

Like dozens of other web hosting providers, iPage is part of the big EIG family and uses the bargaining power of the organization to bring prices down. iPage has it all for such a small price: you get unlimited websites, disk space, bandwidth, MySQL databases and email accounts. As with other EIG members, you get a $200 marketing budget (Google and Bing advertising credits) and 24/7 support.

The money-back guarantee is an industry average 30-days and you don’t get an SSL certificate, domain privacy, website security or backup as standard. As a sweetener, iPage includes a domain name (for a year) plus free SiteLock security tools (although iPage doesn’t provide much detail as to what that actually includes).

Tsohost Personal Cloud Web Hosting

Very cheap but also very capable hosting

Free domain and daily site backups

UK-based data centers

No 24/7 support

$23.50 (£17.88) for the first year or $21.15 (£16.08) for two years, renews at the same price

Tsohost is owned by GoDaddy and operates solely in the UK. You get one domain name (free for the first year) and one website with up to 25,000 page views, 500MB storage, unlimited bandwidth, five 200MB mailboxes, an SSL certificate and one basic migration package. You also get free daily site backups, plus a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tsohost uses Dell hardware and UK-based data centers. There’s no 24/7 support but our review found this outfit to be a “capable web host with some feature-packed, versatile and honestly priced plans”. We concluded that it was worth a look for beginners and experts alike, particularly if you need a UK provider.

123 Reg Unlimited

Outstanding initial value, but watch out on the renewal front

Host up to 10 websites

Three domains free for a year

Considerably more expensive when you renew

£12.00 for first year, renews at £11.99 per month

Another GoDaddy-owned web host, 123 Reg is a well-known provider in the UK. Its Unlimited package delivers an attractive hosting solution if you have ambitions to grow your website business fast. For £12 for the first year, you can host 10 websites, which is particularly impressive seeing as many of these cheap deals limit you to just one site, as we’ve seen.

You also get three domain names (which are free for a year) plus you get unlimited web space, unlimited bandwidth, unlimited databases (up to 1GB each), a free SSL certificate, unlimited FTP accounts, website backup and restore, scheduled tasks, IP address blocking and website directory indexing plus a JavaScript generator and Linux apps (WordPress, Joomla, Drupal, Media Wiki and eCommerce).

Sadly you only get one 5GB mailbox, which is poor compared to the competition, and the monthly cost of renewing the service after a year is as expensive as the full cost of the first year itself!

You might also want to check out our other hosting guides: