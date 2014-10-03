Apple looking to cut Beats subscription price down?

Streaming music subscribers are used to paying $10 (about £6, AU$11) for their services, but Apple reportedly thinks that's too much money.

Many have wondered exactly what Apple will do with Beats, which was founded by Dr. Dre in 2006, and now it seems one part of its plan may involve lowering the price of the Beats Music service.

Apple is in talks with music labels about revamping the service's features and rights so it can sell subscriptions for less than $10 a month, reports Re/code.

The site's sources said these discussions are still in their early stages, and Apple won't revamp Beats until 2015 at the earliest.

Think past headphones

When Apple bought Beats earlier this year speculation ran rampant, but we determined back then that it was never about the headphones.

A September report said Apple was going to shut Beats Music down, though Apple then made a notable break in its usual lips-zipped attitude to say that wasn't true.

Apple however does have some changes to the service in mind, and they could include the lowered price and new features rumored today.