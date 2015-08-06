How to turn a router into a range extender

We've previously spoken about using DD-WRT on a router in order to take advantage of its in-built VPN capabilities. DD-WRT, in case you missed it, is an open source router firmware alternative, replacing the factory firmware that your router came with an adding a whole host of features.

One of those features is the ability to reconfigure your old (or new) wireless router as a bridge and a repeater. Any router that DD-WRT can be installed on can be turned into a wireless repeater and bridge.

A wireless repeater takes the signals from your main wireless network repeats them on another. It's used for range extension: the repeater takes the signals from your primary wireless network and repeats them on its own network. In addition, the router can serve as a bridge. That means that wired devices that you connect to its LAN ports (like TVs or game consoles) will also be connected to its wireless network.

We won't go through setting up DD-WRT again here – but you can check out this article or head to the website for a guide.