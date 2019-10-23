Splunk Mission Control looks to make security management easier than ever

Keeping on top of the latest security threats could be about to get a whole lot easier thanks to a new release from Splunk.

At the company's .conf19 event in Las Vegas, the data analytics giant has announced the launch of Splunk Mission Control, a new end-to-end security service allowing insight into the entire threat lifecycle.

The new cloud-native SaaS platform brings together a wealth of information into a single dashboard, allowing security operatives a full view of any threats targeting their organisation.

Custom

Mission Control dashboards can be fully customised, allowing security teams to create personalised views for their business. This includes looking at the mean times taken to detect and respond to threats, as well as the number of attacks hitting a company over time, as well as how sever the impact has been.

Security teams can track a threat from the moment it enters the company network, monitoring how much damage is being caused, allowing them to spot progress and shut down attacks before they disrupt too much.

Using specially-created playbooks and action templates, threats can then be contained quickly, with alerts arriving in real-time. Teams can even call in extra help from other security experts, and share knowledge on the type of threat being seen thanks to the real-time ChatOps collaboration platform.

“For decades, security analysts have been struggling to keep up with the rising volume of data to help them fight back against emerging cyber threats that can cripple businesses, disrupt governments and impact customer privacy. Today, the industry has grown to recognise that the answers are often sitting right in front of them, within their data,” said Haiyan Song, senior vice president and general manager of security markets, Splunk.

Mission Control is available now to all Splunk users, with the company also launching new versions of its Splunk ES, Splunk UBA and Splunk Phantom offerings.