AVG Technologies partners with Infrascale

It wants more business from SMBs

Internet security multinational AVG Technologies is going into business with online data protection specialist Infrascale in providing solutions for small and midsized businesses.

AVG says a strategic agreement between the two is aimed at the SMB market and will involve a drive to increase adoption of its CloudCare small business IT management platform.

Infrascale, based in Los Angles, provides online backup and file collaboration solutions for SMBs and consumers under the product names of SOS online backup.

AVG says it will make SOS products available to its customers under the agreement.

Mike Foreman, AVG's General Manager for the SMB sector, said

the move is aimed at increasing its presence in the market by aligning itself to Infrascale's profile in the small business channel.

Kenneth Shaw, CEO of Infrascale, supported the assertion by saying they can align the approach of the two companies to the market.