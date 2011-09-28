Android Ice Cream Sandwich detailed on video

The forthcoming Android update Ice Cream Sandwich has been detailed on video thanks to an eBay user who bought a Nexus S handset that mysteriously arrived loaded with the OS.

The supposed lucky bidder took a two-minute video and screenshots of ICS running on the Samsung device and sent them to the Engadget blog.

If the video walkthrough is legitimate, it shows more of Ice Cream Sandwich than we've ever seen before.

Earlier this month, Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt confirmed that ICS, which is set to unite the Gingerbread and Honeycomb ecosystems, will arrive in either October or November.

Fresh features

Among the fresh features seen in the shaky-cam video is a Google apps icon on the homescreen, which opens into a drawer that looks similar to folders in iOS.

There's also a vertical multi-tasking menu that appears when the user holds down the home button. Also the main menu is now split into apps and widgets.

We also get a look at the much-changed notifications bar, a different camera interface and a new Honeycomb-esque lock screen. Take a look for yourselves in the clip below.

While we're not entirely convinced by the 'just bought it off eBay explanation' this is entirely different to anything we've seen on Android before and seems to fit in with previous Ice Cream Sandwich leaks.

