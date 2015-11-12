Tim Cook pours scorn on Microsoft's Surface Book by calling it 'diluted'

It's neither one thing or the other, according to Apple's chief executive

Not content with having a pop at the PC – which apparently the iPad Pro is going to see off for good in short order – Apple's CEO has now put the boot in with a derogatory comment about Microsoft's Surface Book.

Yes, it would seem that Tim Cook is letting rip on all and sundry in an effort to grab the media spotlight as much as possible in the iPad Pro's launch week, but nonetheless it's interesting to hear exactly what he's saying, and how these comments are angled.

Cook took his pot-shot at the Surface Book during an interview with the Irish Independent, in which he stated: "It's a product that tries too hard to do too much. It's trying to be a tablet and a notebook and it really succeeds at being neither. It's sort of deluded."

Apparently though, he meant to say "diluted" rather than "deluded", as Apple later clarified according to the Verge – which makes more sense in the context of the quote.

Swift jab

We certainly didn't agree with this sentiment in our review, however, which actually praised the device as achieving well on both fronts, noting that the Surface Book is "an amazing laptop that does even more as a tablet".

Cook didn't go into any details concerning the specific shortcomings of Redmond's convertible as either a laptop or a slate, making this a passing jab rather than any sort of full-on punch aimed at Microsoft.

Apple's chief executive also said that he believed the iPad would reverse its current course and return to growth, presumably sparked by the freshly released iPad Pro.

