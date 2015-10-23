MSI refreshes WS60 workstation notebook with Skylake processors

Some tidy upgrades have been applied to the MSI WS60 workstation notebook

MSI has refreshed its slim-line WS60 workstation notebook, beefing the devices up with new processors and more besides.

The company has been busy upgrading many of its laptops with new Skylake processors, and the new WS60 now boasts a choice of either an Intel Core-i7 sixth-gen CPU, or Xeon E3-1505M.

This is a svelte and lightweight 15.6-inch workstation, indeed MSI claims it's the slimmest and lightest out there, with Hexus reporting that the new model is 20mm thick and weighs in at 1.9kg – the same as the previous incarnation.

In our review of that previous model, incidentally, we did note that the build quality isn't quite as sturdy as some machines such as the MacBook Pro.

Custom cooling

At any rate, the overhauled WS60 carries an Nvidia Quadro M1000M with 2GB of memory on the graphics front, and up to 32GB of DDR4 system RAM. A custom MSI cooling system keeps this lot from running too hot, by the way.

As for that 15.6-inch display, you can opt for a full HD variant with antiglare, or a more pixel-dense 3840 x 2160 'wide-view edition' screen.

Storage is a combination of a spinning hard disk with an M.2 SATA SSD, or M.2 NVMe PCIe if you want to go really speedy.

MSI hasn't said when the new WS60 workstation will go on sale, or how much it will cost – but to give you some idea, the current model debuted at $2,299 (around £1,500, AU$3,200).

Image: Hexus