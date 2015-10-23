MSI Gaming 27 is an all-in-one PC with top-end laptop graphics

MSI has lifted the lid on a 27-inch all-in-one gaming PC that's sure to fight for living room supremacy.

At the heart of the MSI Gaming 27 is a Core i7-6700 quad-core processor running at 3.4GHz with Turbo up to 4GHz. Of course, being a slinky all-in-one, there's only room for a mobile graphics processor.

MSI has plumped for a high-end offering, namely Nvidia's GeForce GTX 980M which has 8GB of GDDR5 RAM and is more than capable of powering games at 1080p. There's also room for up to 64GB of system memory.

The 27-inch display is LED backlit with a 1920 x 1080 pixel-resolution. It has an antiglare coating, and there's also MSI anti-flicker technology incorporated to prevent screen flicker and be kinder to your eyes. It's also available as a touchscreen option - the Gaming 27T.

Killer machine

The MSI Gaming 27 gets an optical drive (either DVD or Blu-ray) built in and Nahimic sound tech for virtual surround. On the connectivity front there's an array of killer features – literally.

We're talking Killer E2400 Ethernet and Killer Wireless-AC 1535 for a better wired and wireless connection when online gaming, and also Killer DoubleShot Pro. The latter combines the previous two to make, in the words of MSI, "the perfect high-speed gaming connection".

Storage comes as a combination of SSD and a traditional spinning hard disk, although in the case of the solid-state storage, the machine offers twin M.2 PCI-E SSDs in RAID for some damn fast level loading. Naturally enough the operating system is Windows 10.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but if you fully deck one of these all-in-ones out, it's doubtless going to cost a pretty penny.