Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch – everything we know so far

Bayonetta 3 is easily one of the most-anticipated upcoming Nintendo Switch games right now. Announced years back, this PlatinumGames-developed title hasn't had any significant updates to its development timeline.

It's hardly the only big Nintendo game in this position, with Metroid Prime 4 and a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild similarly revealed with little to no other information for the time being.

Until more is shared, we've gathered every bit of information we have on Bayonetta 3 right now.

Bayonetta 3 — Everything we know so far

The reveal trailer for Bayonetta 3 was first shared at the Game Awards 2017. It's just a quick teaser with no gameplay, showing Bayonetta herself frantically fighting someone or something and possibly losing. The teaser also showed off the logo for the game, as well as the confirmation it's being developed by Platinum Games for the Nintendo Switch.

Like the past Bayonetta games, this will be an action-filled hack-and-slash game where you play as the titular witch, utilizing her stylish gunplay to take down hordes of angels and demons. Magic items and unique weapons shake things up, as does the ability to use Torture Attacks to punish foes for extra rewards.

Bayonetta 3 is Nintendo Switch exclusive

Bayonetta has an interesting history, first appearing on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3, developed by PlatinumGames (the PS3 port was handled by Nex Entertainment) but published by Sega.

The publisher then decided not to pursue a sequel, so Bayonetta 2 was only possible because Nintendo stepped in to publish the game and provide funding. In exchange, Bayonetta 2 was exclusive to the Wii U. Both Bayonetta and Bayonetta 2 were later ported to the Nintendo Switch.

As a result, Bayonetta 3 will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, since Nintendo has again stepped in to publish the game in return for exclusivity.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Bayonetta 3 doesn't have a release date right now, or even a release window. It doesn't seem like we will be getting one anytime soon, either. Speaking with VGC, PlatinumGames director Hideki Kamiya says that fans should "reset and forget" until the game is shown off again.

We'll just have to wait and see when Bayonetta 3 emerges again, possibly even with support for the long-rumored Nintendo Switch Pro.

In the meantime, there are other upcoming Nintendo Switch games to look forward to, such as a remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword.