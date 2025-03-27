What is BERT, and why should we care?

Features
By published

BERT is the unseen AI power behind much of the world's research

BERT
(Image credit: Future/NPowell)

BERT stands for Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers.

It is a type of deep learning model developed by Google in 2018, primarily used in natural language processing tasks such as text generation, question-answering, and language translation.

Despite sharing core transformer technology, BERT operates in a completely way to GPT based AI systems from companies like Anthropic and OpenAI.

The key difference lies in two words, bidirectional and autoregressive.

BERT uses a bidirectional approach to understanding text, which means it looks much more deeply at the whole context, rather than just reading and predicting words in one direction.

This quote from the EU’s EITC explains what this means;

“For example, consider the sentence: "The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog." If the word "fox" is masked, BERT will use the context from both "The quick brown" and "jumps over the lazy dog" to predict the masked word. This bidirectional context enables BERT to generate more accurate and contextually relevant representations of words…”

BERT

(Image credit: Future/NPowell)

In contrast, GPT-4 will read the sentence from left to right in a unidirectional manner, which makes it faster and more effective at generating relevant and coherent conversation flows.

In short GPT is ideally suited for more creative and generalized tasks, while BERT excels in tasks such as sentiment analysis, where the model is trying to identify underlying meaning from words.

AS SEEN IN

> Making transformers rule the world
> Transformers for better patient care
> DeepSeek up-ends transformers

BERT predates GPT technology by a number of years, and this has made it historically a more popular choice for researchers, who needed the power of natural language processing way before chatbots arrived on the scene.

While ChatGPT has garnered most of the headlines in recent years, BERT continues to have a role to play in specialized applications where analyzing meaning from words is important.

Its ability to understand relationships between words and phrases also makes it a good choice for applications which involve direct interaction with users, such as answering questions.

BERT

(Image credit: Pixabay)

In practice BERT and GPT are often used together in user facing applications. GPT models, with their huge data resources are perfect for wide ranging generalized utility, while BERT can provide the kind of deep analysis of word structures that GPT lacks.

BERT-based models are also widely used in machine translation, where they can help bridge gaps between source and target languages.

Researchers particularly like the fact that BERT can be fine tuned on modest computing hardware, and also excels at the kind of classification tasks that are common in research circles.

Various versions of BERT have been introduced over time to address specific needs and improve performance in different application domains.

BERT-Large and BERT-Tiny are two commonly used versions, differing mainly in the size of their pre-trained models and the scope of their training data.

These variations allow developers to choose the most suitable model for their particular applications. These models can be fine-tuned, or distilled using a teacher model to enhance the knowledge base of the target.

Despite the growing dominance of the GPT AI ecosystem, BERT continues to provide specialized and popular utility for a variety of research and general applications.

The ongoing work to develop its capabilities and provide more valuable use cases in research, should ensure a long and healthy lifespan for this veteran AI technology.

As machine learning and AI technologies evolve, BERT and its descendants will likely continue to play an important role in enabling intuitive interactions between humans and machines.

Nigel Powell
Nigel Powell
Tech Journalist

Nigel Powell is an author, columnist, and consultant with over 30 years of experience in the tech industry. He produced the weekly Don't Panic technology column in the Sunday Times newspaper for 16 years and is the author of the Sunday Times book of Computer Answers, published by Harper Collins. He has been a technology pundit on Sky Television's Global Village program and a regular contributor to BBC Radio Five's Men's Hour. He's an expert in all things software, security, privacy, mobile, AI, and tech innovation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Pro
Isometric demonstrating multi-factor authentication using a mobile device.
NCSC gets influencers to sing the praises of 2FA
Context Windows
Why are AI context windows important?
BERT
What is BERT, and why should we care?
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
AI is booming — but are businesses seeing real impact?
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.
Dangerous new CoffeeLoader malware executes on your GPU to get past security tools
China
Notorious Chinese hackers FamousSparrow allegedly target US financial firms
Latest in Features
Assassin&#039;s Creed
Assassin's Creed Shadows has Max subscribers streaming the 2016 movie flop – here are 3 better video game adaptations with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
David Kampf #64 of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms-up before playing the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Arena on March 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
ChatGPT and Gemini Deep Research helped me choose an NHL team to support, and now I'm obsessed with ice hockey
Context Windows
Why are AI context windows important?
A collage of a demasked Spider-Man, Captain Marvel staring into the camera, and Daredevil shouting
17 Marvel heroes I want to see added to the Avengers: Doomsday cast – Spider-Man, Ms Marvel, Wolverine, and more
BERT
What is BERT, and why should we care?
Google Gemini 2.5 and ChatGPT o3-mini
I pitted Gemini 2.5 Pro against ChatGPT o3-mini to find out which AI reasoning model is best
More about pro
Context Windows

Why are AI context windows important?
A stylized depiction of a padlocked WiFi symbol sitting in the centre of an interlocking vault.

Dangerous new CoffeeLoader malware executes on your GPU to get past security tools
Assassin&#039;s Creed

Assassin's Creed Shadows has Max subscribers streaming the 2016 movie flop – here are 3 better video game adaptations with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed
Assassin's Creed Shadows has Max subscribers streaming the 2016 movie flop – here are 3 better video game adaptations with over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes
Context Windows
Why are AI context windows important?
A collage of a demasked Spider-Man, Captain Marvel staring into the camera, and Daredevil shouting
17 Marvel heroes I want to see added to the Avengers: Doomsday cast – Spider-Man, Ms Marvel, Wolverine, and more
David Kampf #64 of the Toronto Maple Leafs warms-up before playing the Philadelphia Flyers at the Scotiabank Arena on March 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
ChatGPT and Gemini Deep Research helped me choose an NHL team to support, and now I'm obsessed with ice hockey
Backbone One Halo Edition Controller
'We don't intend to just build a product, we want to build a platform' — Backbone CEO on the future of its mobile gaming controller
Dacia Bigster 2025
I’ve driven the new Dacia Bigster – and it's the cult EV brand's best-value hybrid so far
A trough sensor at Overbury farm
“It's wildlife working for you” - how Agri-Tech can help revolutionize British farming as we know it
Google Gemini 2.5 and ChatGPT o3-mini
I pitted Gemini 2.5 Pro against ChatGPT o3-mini to find out which AI reasoning model is best
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in blue
5 things I want from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7
Pebble watch Core Time 2
New watches, old tech: how Pebble is about to make a splash in a shrinking smartwatch pool