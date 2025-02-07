DDoS attacks take down game studio servers, causing DayZ and Arma network outages

The company behind Arma and DayZ suffered a disruptive cyberattack

Bohemia Interactive game's servers are inaccessible for days

The community is speculating about the causes of the outage

If you’re a DayZ or Arma Reforger player, you may have noticed issues connecting to your favorite games these past couple of days, as the company’s servers are reportedly suffering a disruptive Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, rendering playing the games impossible.

The company behind these games is called Bohemia Interactive, a Czech-based developer and publisher who, according to media reports, first started experiencing problems with its servers several days ago.

A few days later, it confirmed the issues and apologized to the community, however five days later, the problems still seems to persist, as there are no updates on the company’s X page.

Political motives

In the latest tweet, published on February 5, it said: “We understand the frustration of the community with the server difficulties over the past week. And we know that many of you want answers. However, we cannot divulge details about the issue or the specifics of our efforts. We know this naturally leads to much community speculation, which we cannot prevent.”

BleepingComputer had also reported the Bohemia Interactive website was not functioning - however our tests show it seems to be back up and running.

Since the company did not want to disclose details about the issues, speculation is running rampant. On Reddit, a group named 'styled squad reborn' assumed responsibility for the attack, the publication found. The motives are unknown, but the group did say it wanted to see “drastic changes” in the company’s games, as well as in the company itself.

It denied claims it was asking for money. Some people also think this is related to the Russia - Ukraine war, and how it was portrayed in the games.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Until Bohemia comes forward with more details, there’s no way of knowing what actually happened. We have reached out to the company with additional questions and will update the article if we hear back.