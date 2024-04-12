Russian hackers were able to steal US government emails after attacking Microsoft
CISA issues emergency directive as emails compromised
Russian hackers have taken advantage of a cyber attack on Microsoft to steal emails from the accounts of officials working in several US federal agencies.
The US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) revealed in a statement that the breach is a result of the threat actor tracked by Microsoft as ‘MidnightBlizzard’ and known more widely as APT29, which has strong links to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.
CISA said that the hackers gained access “through a successful compromise of Microsoft corporate email accounts.”
Perfect espionage opportunity
“Midnight Blizzard’s successful compromise of Microsoft corporate email accounts and the exfiltration of correspondence between agencies and Microsoft presents a grave and unacceptable risk to agencies,” CISA said in the statement, but did not disclose the agencies affected or the breadth of the damage.
An emergency directive was issued by the agency stating that email accounts belonging to civilian government agencies needed to be secured as a result of the attack on Microsoft, upon which many government agencies rely for email communications.
Microsoft first revealed that it was under attack in January, stating that Russian hackers had managed to gain access to corporate email accounts in the cybersecurity and legal departments. The tech giant later confirmed that the breach was not confined, and that corporate accounts belonging to organizations outside of Microsoft were also affected.
Since then, Microsoft has been working to remove all access from the MidnightBlizzard group in what the company has described as an “ongoing attack,” stating that the threat actors “may be using the information it has obtained to accumulate a picture of areas to attack and enhance its ability to do so.”
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
More from TechRadar Pro
- Here is our guide to the best firewalls
- International Monetary Fund warns cyberattacks could trigger bank runs
- Are you in the market for the best endpoint protection software?
Benedict Collins is a Staff Writer at TechRadar Pro covering privacy and security. Before settling into journalism he worked as a Livestream Production Manager, covering games in the National Ice Hockey League for 5 years and contributing heavily to the advancement of livestreaming within the league. Benedict is mainly focused on security issues such as phishing, malware, and cyber criminal activity, but he also likes to draw on his knowledge of geopolitics and international relations to understand the motives and consequences of state-sponsored cyber attacks.
He has a MA in Security, Intelligence and Diplomacy, alongside a BA in Politics with Journalism, both from the University of Buckingham. His masters dissertation, titled 'Arms sales as a foreign policy tool,' argues that the export of weapon systems has been an integral part of the diplomatic toolkit used by the US, Russia and China since 1945. Benedict has also written about NATO's role in the era of hybrid warfare, the influence of interest groups on US foreign policy, and how reputational insecurity can contribute to the misuse of intelligence.
Outside of work Ben follows many sports; most notably ice hockey and rugby. When not running or climbing, Ben can most often be found deep in the shrubbery of a pub garden.