Fezibo Executive B standing desk review

You really need to screw in the drawers to stop them from sticking

A premium desk that commands the attention of anyone in the room. It's as practical as it is elegant, and offers one of the best upgrades to your office setup in 2023.

The Fezibo Executive B standing desk is a high-quality standing desk that commands your attention wherever you put it—the name is the only boring thing about it. When it comes to the best standing desks, it's certainly one to consider - regardless of whether you're building out your home office or looking to make a clear statement at work.

Fezibo Executive B: Specs

The materials are fairly premium, well-finished, and weighty—coming in at over 100 KG. You're not going to get real, solid walnut on a desk that costs US$799.99 (£699.99). Instead, you're getting veneered chipboard. Don't let that put you off, though, because a lot of thought went into making this desk, and it shows.

Because it's an L-shaped standing desk with built-in drawers, shelves, and a cabinet, there's a bit more to consider than with your standard I-shaped desk. Take a look at the image below to see the exact measurements of the desk.

Be sure to measure your room before buying—this isn't something small that you can just shove in the corner of a room. (Image credit: Fezibo)

Note: the site claims the desk raises up to 115 cm (46 inches) from the floor, but I got it to 119 cm without issue—that should be high enough for most people. I'm 5 foot 7 inches, and use the desk quite high at 93.5 cm for standing, so it should accommodate anyone up to 6 foot 8 inches with relative ease.

I managed to max out the desk height at 119 cm. (Image credit: Andreas Theodorou)

Fezibo Executive B: Shipping & unboxing

The desk shipped a lot quicker than expected and arrived in 3 boxes (one for the main desktop, one for the motorized frame, and one for everything else), which is incredibly helpful because it would be impossible to carry everything together.

Even with the 3 packages, you'll still need a strong second person to help you with the main box. Otherwise, you'll have to do what I did and open the box downstairs and move everything upstairs piece by piece.

Seeing this on the box didn't fill me with the greatest confidence. (Image credit: Andreas Theodorou)

Thankfully, everything was thoroughly padded and secured within the box, and even though the frame's box had a hole in it (for whatever reason, I'm unsure) it was totally unscathed. A lot of thought has gone into the packaging to ensure the desk arrives safely and securely, and I'm immensely grateful for that because I don't think it was handled delicately by the courier.

Fezibo Executive B: Assembly

There's a certain joy that can only come from having every single part of a flat-packed piece of furniture labeled, with clear, image-led instructions that make it almost impossible to go wrong. 74 steps might seem intimidating, but many of them are just images of how the elements should look when you've completed that set of steps.

An Allen key is included in the assembly kit, but not a screwdriver. I don't really mind this, and you'll see why if you continue on to the monitor stand. You're going to want to bring a decent screwdriver and a drill to put this together, but that shouldn't be too much for most people.

I recently bought a chest of drawers from a particular hardware store, and that was far more difficult to put together than this, despite being an order of magnitude simpler.

Putting the desk together was incredibly easy, but that doesn't mean it was quick. All in all, this desk took me six hours to build, which may seem like a lot, but bear in mind that I wasn't trying to speedrun putting this together. I took my time with it, had a few cups of tea, stepped back every once in a while to observe how it was all coming together, and generally made the most of the event.

The only issue I encountered during my construction was that, if you don't screw in the drawer brackets enough, the runners will catch on the screws.

Fezibo Executive B: First impressions

Straight away this desk absolutely stunned me. I love the way it sits in any space with a sense of professional grace that's hard to find with a lot of modern desks—especially standing desks. This isn't just another clumped-together piece of wood and metal that you have to break your back for every time you want to adjust it.

In short, it's aesthetically beautiful, deeply intuitive to use, and wonderfully practical.

When it comes to the on-board motor, it's smooth and consistent, and the control module offers plenty of customization. The only downside I could find, and this is incredibly minor, was that it doesn't have any built-in device charging capabilities.

Fezibo Executive B: Design & build quality

The Executive B desk only comes with two options:

Dark walnut with black accents

Light walnut with white accents

It's limited compared to the options with some of Fezibo's other desks, so I would like to see more customization on offer with the control mechanism and the color configurations.

When it comes to the quality of the materials, the chipboard may put some people off. However, the simple reality is that it compromises a sturdy build with cost-saving materials. If it was solid wood, you'd be paying a whole lot more for little noticeable difference.

I only found one small fault with the quality, and that was a lack of coverage for the connecting screws on the shelves. The simple inclusion of two black stickers to cover them would offer an additional layer of protection for any books or trinkets I would want to put on there.

These little screws may seem unassuming, but if you catch a book on them, they could cause some serious damage. (Image credit: Andreas Theodorou)

It'll come as no surprise that a lot of thought and care went into the design of this desk, and it shows. The quality is there, and if you follow the build and usage instructions properly, it should last you a long, long time.

If that's not enough, the control module comes with a five-year warranty, so you know you're getting your money's worth.

Fezibo Executive B: In use

What I haven't mentioned so far, is that I built this desk in my bedroom (where my old desk used to be) before partially disassembling it and moving it into my tiny living room where I intend to use it every day moving forward.

This is how the desk is really being used: as a functioning office space as I work from home and game online. (Image credit: Andreas Theodorou)

Moving the desk was surprisingly easy, I unbolted the main desktop, detached the lifting mechanism, and found myself with three sections: the main desktop, the shelving unit/left leg, and the secondary desktop with the drawers and cabinet still attached.

Together, my partner and I managed to maneuver it into the living room without issue, and here it now lives. Moving this desk was a useful stress test to see what it would be like if ever I were to move office elsewhere. If and when I eventually move this out of here, I'll likely dismantle it further to get it down the stairs safely, but for a two-dimensional shift, it's a quick and easy move.

As for the day-to-day of raising and lowering the desk, the motor handles everything seamlessly, and the multiple settings mean that I can customize it for both my seating and standing positions, as well as for my partner's, too. If something's not quite right, I can always check the information that came with the control module.

Fezibo Executive B: Accessories

Alongside the desk, I also got my hands on a couple of accessories from Fezibo to make the desk feel more personal:

The Cord Management Organizer Kit : I wanted to see how much of a difference it made to my cable management beyond the sticky cable ties already offered with the desk.

I wanted to see how much of a difference it made to my cable management beyond the sticky cable ties already offered with the desk. The 65 cm by 22 cm Monitor Stand with Pen Tray: I like to make the most of shelving on a desk, and the monitor stand is a great way to both accentuate the desk and increase its practicality, depending on your setup.

The cable management kit offers some incredibly useful gear, including modular sleeves to hide your wiring, sticky cable grippers of various sizes, zip ties, and a variety of fabric pull and velcro ties. It's a simple and effective add-on to make your setup sleek and seamless, but I had a few minor gripes.

You certainly get your money's worth with this bundle—it's enough to organize two or three desks. However, I think it would be improved by removing some zip ties and the second roll of velcro tape, and including more sleeves and some of the sticky under-desk cable clips that come as standard with the Executive B standing desk.

I got the smaller 65 cm x 22 cm stand because the 110 cm x 22 cm one is too big for the side-desk. (Image credit: Andreas Theodorou)

The monitor stand is another great example of how you can personalize the desk to fit your needs. Personally, I mount my monitor on an arm, but I love using these types of stands as additional shelving and organizational elements for my setup.

I did notice, however, that the stand had some minor quality issues, but nothing I would actually pay attention to/notice during day-to-day use. That said, the tool that came with it to set it up was so low quality, that the few turns it took to assemble the stand resulted in its total deformation.

I'd rather just know that I have to bring my own screwdriver, like with the desk, instead of being given something that's not fit for purpose. This would also reduce the cost of the stand, even if only by a fraction.

Image 1 of 2 The marks are small and not that noticeable, but they're still there. (Image credit: Andreas Theodorou) It was absolutely mangled after a few turns. (Image credit: Andreas Theodorou)

Fezibo Executive B: Final verdict

I genuinely struggled to find a fault with this that I couldn't put down to user error. Despite all of my stress tests, moving it from room to room, and actively trying to make it struggle under the weight of my setup, it powered through with elegance and resolve.

Even the little nitty-gritty things I did find were so minor that I honestly forgot about them after five minutes of using the desk. I'd still like to see some black stickers included with the desk to cover the silver connecting screws, but nothing is stopping me from just buying some online if it bothers me (which it doesn't).

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Rating Design A lot went into making this desk and it shows. It's absolutely stunning. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Material quality Veneered chipboard brings down the cost, but it doesn't have the same feel as something made from solid wood. ⭐⭐⭐ Assembly Incredibly easy, with detailed instructions, visual aids, and everything is clearly marked. However, you'll need your own screwdriver and drill. ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Ease of use Everything about the design is intuitive and simple. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Practicality There is a lot of storage on offer here, and the main desk can support a fair chunk of weight. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Customer support 8-hour telephone support and 24/7 email support is more than I'd expect from a furniture company, add to that a 5-year guarantee for the motor, and that's pretty hard to beat. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Price For what you get, it's not a bad price at all, but that doesn't mean it's cheap. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

If you're just wanting to put a small laptop and a notebook on this desk, it may feel a bit sparse, so I'd recommend it for anyone running a proper desktop setup that's going to fully utilize the space and features on offer.

To put it simply, I love this desk. The way it classes up any space you put it in, how practical and intuitive it is, and even the functionality of the control module—everything works like you'd want it to, and I don't think I could ask much more of it. Whether you're considering this for work or at home, US$799.99 (£699.99) is no small sum of money.

It's most definitely an investment, but in my opinion (as someone who works from home every day) it's worth every penny to get a high-quality product that is as practical as it is beautiful. Now I just need to get myself a good standing desk mat so I can make the most of it all.