Fuji X-F1 review

Fuji's X range of cameras has proven incredibly popular over the past couple of years. Now the company seems keen on expanding that popularity into the mass market of consumers, with a new range of cameras designed to appeal to a wider audience.

Once again, high-end design makes an appearance for the Fuji X-F1. A light and durable aluminum body is covered with synthetic leather that imitates the feel of genuine leather.

The lens is also a newly developed optic. The 4x optical zoom lens is capable of reaching a maximum aperture of f/1.8 at the widest angle of the lens.

It features seven lens elements in six groups, to include four aspherical and three extra low dispersion. All elements have been coated with Fuji's special coatings which are designed to help reduce ghosting and flare.

An EXR processor is also included. According to Fuji this promises fast autofocusing, even in dark conditions. Also facilitated by the processor is Full HD video recording and a high burst mode for stills.

At the back of the camera you'll find a 3-inch, 460k dot LCD display made of tempered glass. There's no electronic (or optical) viewfinder included as standard with the camera, so all image composition must be carried out via the screen.

The good news for anyone wanting to explore photography further is that the Fuji X-F1 also features full manual control and the ability to shoot in raw format.

Keen to appeal to the Instagram and Hipstamatic crowd, Fuji has elected to include a number of creative digital filters on the X-F1. These include Pop Colour, Toy Camera and Dynamic tone.

Currently, the Fuji X-F1 has an RRP of around £380/AU$499/US$499, which is a little less than the recommended retail price of the Fuji Finepix X10.

However, since the latter camera has been around for some time now, you can pick it up for less than its full price online.

The Fuji X-F1's smaller body and stylish form factor makes it seem likely that it will compete with the likes of the Panasonic LX7 and Sony RX100.