Small business tech round-up - TechRadar Business Centre

Skype voicemails direct to your email account

London based VoxSciences has developed a voice recognition service that takes your Skype voicemails and sends them in text form directly to your email.

To get the service set up all you need to do is create a VoxScience free 7-day trial account – it takes about two minutes to setup – and from then on all your voicemails are redirected via the VoxScience service to your email.

VoxSciences also offer a voicemail to text service and voicemail to SMS service on the standard mobile networks from 3, 02, Orange, T-mobile, Virgin and Vodafone, prices start from £5 per month for 30 messages.

There's a quick TextMemo service as a demo of what Voxsciences can do. Just leave a message from your mobile to 0203 111 22 00 and they will send you a text back what you said within a few minutes.

BaseKit launches 200 new business templates

Recent research from BaseKit reveals that small businesses are missing out on vital sales and new customers as just one-in-ten (9%) say their websites can currently be used with mobile phones and tablets. To help businesses increase mobile sales, BaseKit have launched 200 new website templates that are optimised for desktops, mobiles and tablet devices.

In addition to the 200 new web templates BaseKit, which creates self-build website tools for small businesses globally, has also improved the usability of making getting online simpler.

The new premium templates have been built in partnership with BaseKit's community of web professionals worldwide and come pre-integrated with PayPal or Google Checkout eCommerce, and social media channels.

BaseKit also launched the BaseKit Learning Centre to help small business owners keep pace with technology change and Industry best practice. The Learning Centre features free advice and online guides written by professionals to help them get the most from the internet.

BT combines free Business wireless services

BT is combining its Openzone wireless broadband Internet access and BT Fon Wi-fi community together under one name: BT Wi-fi. The company says that the move makes things 'neater and clearer'.

This means that BT business broadband customers – who get unlimited free WiFi - don't need to pay for 3G or use a dongle to get online while they are out and about, as long as they can find one of the new hotspots.

BT claim there are over 3.5 million across the UK, and there are now hotspot finder apps for Apple iPhone, iPad, Android, and BlackBerry devices.

O2 launch Tablet insurance

Increasingly tablets are being used more and more by businesses, Enders Analysis reported there were 5 million UK tablet owners at end 2011 – a 4m increase from the end of 2010 – and the numbers are rising however many will not be insured, so O2 have launched dedicated tablet insurance service.

Tablet Insurance from O2 Money offers two services priced at £10 and £15 per month, and for this you get theft, loss (this is not available with the £10 per month service) and accident damage – even water damage.

The cover is for Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tablets and it promises a next working day replacement and O2 Gurus help with back-up and data recovery.

QuBit launches the world's first free self-service Universal Tagging system

Until now tag management was a service that was expensive and only really open to larger businesses, but QuBit's free service QuBit OpenTag gives any the business the ability to reap the benefits – reduced maintenance times and faster sites - of a tag management system.

Most useful third-party services run by websites - such as Google Analytics - use tags, and each page of your website is probably full of tags. There are tags for analytics, tags for social media, tags for advertising, tags for SEO, and they very soon start to add up. They also become a bit of an administrative headache, every time a tag changes you need to change the tag on each page. Additionally because each tag comes from a different URL and a different provider – and even a different continent - it can potentially slow down your websites time to respond. Which is where tag management comes in.