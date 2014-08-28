Dyson's secret robot vacuum is about to come to life

Dyson's teasing something big (well, actually quite small by the looks of it) for September 4, and it seems set to be the company's first robot vacuum cleaner.

The short clip is shot from the perspective of the mystery device, as various people play and tinker with it. The company has dropped copious hints that it's been working on a robotic vacuum cleaner, so we're pretty certain that this is it.

We don't quite expect a Jetsons Rosie, more likely something smaller and more agile, but probably less sociable. However, Dyson did invest £5 million into robot research earlier this year, so who knows what project N223 might actually look like.

Roomba, you're terminated.

