Dita Von Teese models first 3D printed dress

Wouldn't it be amazing to answer the question "What am I going to wear?" with a Google search for a pattern and the press of a button on your trusty Makerbot?

Designer Michael Schmidt and architect Francis Bitonti have brought this dream one step closer to reality, co-creating a lattice-like dress for stunning burlesque dancer Dita Von Teese.

Structurally sound

The dress was apparently designed by Schmidt on an iPad and sent to Bitoni for a structural assessment and printing.

Constructed from Nylon, the netted design allows for movement, with over 3,000 joints which allow the garment to move when worn. And here you were thinking it was just to make the dress more see-though. For shame.

Best of all, the dress is designed against a 3D model of Ms Von Teese's body, so the dress is printed to fit her perfectly; which it surely seems to.

In case its origin story, gothic style or exquisite model weren't enough to impress you, the dress also houses 13,000 Swarovski crystals. Which means it is probably worth more than your entire wardrobe put together, plus your car, and your complete collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collector cards.

