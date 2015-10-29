Windows 10 Mobile Preview Build 10581 is here and we're excited

Looks like we're one step closer to a December Windows 10 Mobile release. Microsoft just unveiled the latest Insider Preview Build of the mobile operating system.

The new preview, Build 10581, features several bug fixes, including rectifying an error that wouldn't allow users to upgrade from preview build to preview build.

Additional fixes include terminating bugs that affected battery life and the ability for former Windows Phone 8.1 users who have upgraded to Windows 10 to use the Hey Cortana voice trigger to launch the personal assistant. Previously, some who migrated to Windows 10 on the Lumia 930, the Lumia Icon and the Lumia 1520 were not able to execute the command.

Microsoft now lets you select and share photos through third-party apps. Although this feature seems standard today, previous builds suffered from a bug that made it impossible to select the images.

The new build should also feature improved text prediction, auto-correction and video recording.

Lingering issues

You will be unable to set your default save locations on this build, and your SD won't be properly recognized in your folder tree.

Also, if you move an app to an SD card, the app might crash. And if you restore a backup from a phone that had a different resolution, you may end up with a corrupted Start experience, Microsoft said in a statement.

When's it going to be?

Windows 10 Mobile was initially rumored to be made generally available in September. However, recent reports indicate the operating system might not reach the masses until December. Despite this rumor, Microsoft's Joe Belfiore recently told reporters Windows 10 Mobile is "significantly feature complete."

What we do know is that when Windows 10 Mobile releases later this year the first devices to get it will be the Lumia 430, Lumia 435, Lumia 532, Lumia 535, Lumia 540, Lumia 640, Lumia 640 XL, Lumia 735, Lumia 830, Lumia 930 and of course the newly announced Lumia 950 and Lumia 950 XL.