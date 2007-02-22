New ATI drivers boost Vista performance

Catalyst 7.2 is available now and boosts performance for all ATI Radeon X1000 series cards

ATI has released new drivers for Windows XP, Vista and Linux just a day after Nvidia released its WHQL-certified drivers for Vista. ATI , now owned by AMD, releases monthly driver updates.

Catalyst 7.2 is available now and boosts performance for all ATI Radeon X1000 series cards under Windows Vista. ATI claims performance gains of up to 25 per cent in Doom 3 and 48 per cent in Quake 4.

There's a new version of the Catalyst Control Center available for Windows XP users, as well - it was previously only available for Windows Vista. ATI also claims the new Control Center uses less system resources.