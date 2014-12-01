Evernote wants to usurp PowerPoint, make your cubicle more collaborative

Evernote has launched two new features in its iOS and Mac apps and one new feature on all platforms, and all three are aimed at power and business users.

Mac and iOS get the new presentation mode and a feature called "Context," while all platforms now have Evernote's "Work Chat" feature.

Presentation mode automatically configures your notes into a presentable format so you don't have to spend time fiddling with PowerPoint.

It also has a new "visual layout editor" that lets you edit how your notes are presented.

Not another Clippy

Context is a bit harder to define. It "surfaces related notes from your past work, relevant people you can connect with on LinkedIn, and critical news and information sources from around the web" as you type, Evernote explained in a blog post in October.

That's not all, though, and Evernote Business users will see info from even more sources.

Unfortunately for now presentation and Context are available only to premium Evernote subscribers on Mac and iOS.

Meanwhile Evernote's Work Chat aims to let you chat quickly about projects "without leaving your workspace" within Evernote. It also lets you see what your peers are working on and edit shared notebooks, an existing feature that's now free for all.

Via Venturebeat