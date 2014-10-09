Lenovo adds Windows-based Yoga Tablet 2, ThinkPad Yoga to portfolio

Lenovo has announced a business laptop that integrates the distinctive 360 degree rotation mode of the consumer-focused Yoga family. The ThinkPad Yoga 14 isn't as slim or thin as the Yoga 3 Pro, Lenovo's new flagship laptop, but can still be considered as an Ultrabook.

It sticks to a twin-hinge model rather than adopting the Yoga 3 Pro's hexa-hinge and keeps the Lift 'n' Lock keyboard from the original ThinkPad Yoga from 2013.

Other features points to a solid, if uninspired midrange Windows 8.1 laptop. It comes with a fourth-generation Intel Core-i5 processor, 8GB of DDR3L RAM, a 1TB hard disk drive with 16GB SSD cache, up to eight hours battery life, an Nvidia Geforce 840M graphics card and a 14-inch full HD IPS touchscreen display.

At 1.9Kg and 20mm thick, it sits at the heavier end of the Ultrabook spectrum. As far as connectivity is concerned, you get Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, HDMI, a card reader, two USB 3.0 ports and a HD camera.

More Yoga

Lenovo also introduced a pair of Yoga tablets both called the Yoga Tablet 2 that run on Windows 8.1, with the only big difference between the two being the display size. The smaller model has a 8-inch panel while the bigger one spans 10.1 inches. Both are full-HD IPS displays with touchscreen capabilities.

Both also run on an Intel Atom processor, the Z3745, which has four cores, 2MB of cache and runs at up to 1.86GHz. There's also 2GB of RAM, 32GB onboard storage with a microSD card slot, a pair of front-facing speakers, microUSB, Wi-Fi and even t amicro SIM.

There's also a 8-megapixel camera at the back and a 1.6-megapixel snapper on the front. Lenovo claims that the tablets have a battery life of up to 15 hours on a single charge. Note that the 10-inch model also packs a micro HDMI port plus a matching Bluetooth AccuType keyboard that doubles as a cover.

The Yoga Tablet 2 will cost $399.99 for the 10-inch model (£249, AU$456) and $299.99 for the 8-inch model (£187, AU$ 342) while the ThinkPad Yoga will hit the market with a $1199 price tag (£746, $1367).

Launching alongside the Yoga Tablet 2 is the Yoga Tablet 2 Pro, a 13.3-inch tablet with a built-in Pico Projector. It features a 'Hang Mode', which joins Tilt, Stand and Hold modes to provide additional flexibilty. On its rear is an 8-MegaPixel snapper, and Lenovo claims that the model provides up to 15 hours of real-time use. It's launching with an RRP of £449 for the 32GB version with Wi-Fi.