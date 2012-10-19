Surprise! 3G Samsung Chromebook also available for $330

Samsung unveiled its next generation Chromebook laptop Thursday, and in all of the hubbub another string to the story got lost in the shuffle.

An Amazon listing, as well as a stealth appearance in Samsung's online store, shows a 3G capable model of the new Chromebook, with the company accepting pre-orders for an affordable $330 (UK£206, AU$319).

The 3G Chromebook includes a two-year data plan with Verizion offering up to 100MB per month.

3G is always a welcomed addition for laptops, but it comes as especially handy with the cloud-based Chrome OS under the hood.

Cloud computing on the go

Aside from 3G capabilities, the new Samsung Chromebook is identical to its Wi-Fi reliant cousin.

Users will get a lot out of their 3G connection with the 11.6-inch Chromebook's slim Macbook Air-like form factor measuring 0.8 inches thick and weighing 2.5 pounds.

It also features the Samsung Exynos 5250 ARM-based processor, 2GB of RAM and a VGA webcam, plus one HDMI port, one USB 3.0 port and one USB 2.0 port.

16GB of internal memory is also complimented by 100GB of free Google Drive storage for two years.

Google claimed the new Chromebook can power up in just 10 seconds thanks to Chrome OS's reliance on shortcuts to Google's online apps rather than installed programs.

The Chromebook also has a battery life of around 6.5 hours on a single charge.

Those looking for an ultra-slim notebook and who are eager to put all of their computing in the cloud may also consider the non-3G model, available to pre-order now for the even more attractive price of $250 (UK£229, AU$240).

Via Samsung, Amazon