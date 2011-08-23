LG A530 3D laptop revealed

LG - still hanging on to the 3D bandwagon

LG has announced that it's adding a new 3D-capable laptop to its computing line-up, the LG A530.

The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch Full HD 3D LCD screen and has a chassis that's been given a luxury metallic-look, according to LG.

The A530 has been kitted out for all your stereoscopic 3D needs. This includes a 3D dual webcam and built-in 3D Space Software. This is LG's new integrated user interface where you can find all the 3D video, photos, games and movies for playback on the 3D laptop.

The LCD screen on the A530 uses the same stereoscopic 3D technology that's found on LG's TV range. The Film Patterned Retarder (FPR) technology means that you get less flicker and images are brighter than when viewing 3D through active-shutter glasses.

The screen is capable of Full HD 1920x1080 resolution and LG says that you can view 3D in Full HD, but as the glasses used aren't active shutter this is likely more a fix than actually watching true frame-by-frame Full HD 3D.

Aside from the 3D technology, there is a second-generation Core i7 chip inside (up to 8GB), an Nvidia GeForce GT 555M graphics card and a hard drive up to 750GB.

The LG A530 UK release date is end of August, with pricing still to be announced.

If you are looking for a new laptop, then you could do a lot worse than check our Laptop Buyer's Guide video.