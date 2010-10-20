Asus shows off 1015PEM and 1018P Dual Core Atom Eee PCs

Intel's N550 processor to the fore

Asus' latest offerings
Asus has unveiled its latest Eee PC Dual Core Atom netbooks – with the 1015PEM and 1018P both featuring the Intel N550 processor.

The headliner is the 10.1-inch £349 1015 brings a brushed aluminium design and is available in red, blue, black and white – but it is the ultra-slim design (18-21mm width) that is likely to turn heads.

"The Eee PC 1018P is ultra-slim for a sleek, curvaceous design that is as elegant as it is portable, asserts Asus' release.

"With a sophisticated brushed-aluminium casing, it is sure to silence complaints that netbooks are unattractive."

Asus Eee PC 1015PEM

The second laptop is the Asus Eee PC 1015PEM priced at £279 which offers the Intel Dual Core Atom N550 along with webcam, Bluetooth 3.0 and WiFi 802.11n.

Both the 1015PEM and 1018P offer USB 3.0 ports – for much faster data transfer.

Asus 1018p

"The tiny 10.1 inch ASUS Eee PC 1015PEM and 1018P are the first netbooks available to sport the latest Intel Atom 550 dual core processor – making them dazzlingly fast with a performance rating that easily surpasses other Atom based netbooks," adds Asus.

"Such hefty processing prowess means the Eee PC 1015PEM and 1018P can easily handle power-hungry applications such as Adobe Flash and games, broadening entertainment options to include high definition YouTube videos or popular flash-based games on the Internet."

The laptops have a UK release date of this week and will be available in PC World.

