Google makes a Drive for Education, offers students unlimited cloud storage

Google is giving students as much cloud storage that they can eat through a new education-focused version of Google Drive called Drive for Education.

Described by the search giant in a company blog post as an "infinitely large, ultra-secure and entirely free bookbag for the 21st century", it supports the uploading of individual files up to 5TB in size and costs nothing for educational authorities signed up to its free Apps for Education suite.

In the post, Ben Schrom, PM Google Apps for Education, wrote: "We want educators and students who use Google Apps for Education to be able to focus on the learning experience - not the technology that supports it.

"With Drive for Education, users can put an end to worries about storage limits and more easily maintain a safe, effective and compliant learning environment."

Secure satchel

Schrom stressed Drive for Education's security credentials, adding that every file uploaded is encrypted at each stage of its journey from devices to the company's servers.

Google launched Classroom earlier this year, a WIkipedia-style CMS solution tailored for the educational market. According to Schrom, it will take advantage of Drive for Work by automatically organising all Classroom assignments into Drive folders.

Drive for Education follows the unveiling of Drive for Work back in June, a business-focused cloud storage offering that gives corporate and enterprise users unlimited storage for $10 (around £6, or AUS$11) per user per month.