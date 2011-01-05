Packard Bell unveils new 2011 line-up

Affordable PC manufacturer Packard Bell has announced its new line-up for 2011 at CES in Las Vegas this week.

Packard Bell's latest range of laptops for 2011 apparently "further reflect the brand positioning in the trendy and lifestyle segment".

Techies sneer at trendy tag

It's perhaps a little too easy for techies to sneer at Packard Bell's focus on 'trendiness' and new colours, however, this is the brand's proposition.

The company knows that it's not going to sell these laptops to hardcore gamers or power users, so why bother pushing specs in the marketing messaging?

Packard Bell is a sub-brand of parent company Acer, with Gianpiero Morbello, Acer Group Vice President of Marketing & Brand noting that:

"Packard Bell has made several steps towards its distinct value proposition, synonymous with 'In style and trendy, well designed and easy-to-use products'.

"Our 2011 line-up will consistently confirm these values, addressing style-conscious users who want a unique and distinctive product sporting quality while easily enabling their digital lives."

As such, Packard Bell will soon be releasing a new range of notebooks under the 'Packard Bell EasyNote S series' brand, along with a refresh of the Packard Bell ixtreme deskto, and a new colour scheme and asymmetric design for the Packard Bell Maestro series, as well as a new range of 'PB Go' storage devices.