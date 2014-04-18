Cloud database, wireless network security markets to grow dramatically by 2019: MarketsandMarkets

The wireless network security and cloud database and database-as-a-service (DBaaS) markets are projected to grow dramatically by 2019, according to two reports from MarketsandMarkets, a global market research and consultancy.

Wireless security

The wireless network security market is projected to grow from $8.47 billion in 2014 to $15.55 billion by 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.94% during the forecast period, according to the "Wireless Network Security Market by Solutions, Services Worldwide Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)" report.

The report contends that an increase of wireless networks, adoption of mobile devices at workplaces and BYOD policies will drive the major growth in this area, as organizations seek to protect data transferred over wireless networks from hackers.

Wireless network security includes firewall, intrusion prevention and detection, encryption, identity and access management, unified threat management, security operations, consulting services, and managed security services.

Cloud databases

The cloud database and DBaaS market is projected to grow from $1.07 billion in 2014 to $14.05 billion by 2019, at a (CAGR) of 67.30%, according to the "Cloud Database and DBaaS Market by Databases and Service Models & Organization Size - Global Advancements, Market Forecasts and Analysis (2014-2019)" report.

Innovative data storage and memory allocation techniques are driving the major growth areas in the cloud database market, the report states. Demand for cloud databases will dramatically increase due in large part to simpler maintenance compared with traditional storages techniques.