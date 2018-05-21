GDPR: Is your website compliant with the new regulation?

The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a new EU regulation designed to enable consumers to better control their personal data and many businesses are becoming more wary of where workplace data is held.

While employees are able to access work emails on their personal laptops and smartphones, many companies may choose to put in place more stringent measures to access it.

A survey of 2,000 UK office workers, conducted by tech retailer Ebuyer, shows that 66% of people log on outside of their normal business hours, with most of those (91%) using their personal devices to do so.

Whether you are operating a large online store or just a small personal blog, if you process any kind of data taken from the users who visit your site, then you will be subject to the new regulations and you must make your website GDPR compliant.

In order to that, you must conduct a personal data audit in order to identify all of your data processes. You must consider all important aspects such as what are you using the data for, where is it being stored and, most importantly, do you still need it?

GDPR compliance checklist

For advice on what GDPR means and how it will affect both businesses and individuals, click here !