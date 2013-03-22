Beyond: Two Souls picked for Tribeca Film Festival, despite being a game

Beyond: Two Souls has been made an Official Selection for the Tribeca FIlm Festival - not bad going for a PlayStation 3 game, even if it does star Ellen Page.

Although it has been pipped to the post somewhat by the divisive but encouragingly ambitious LA Noire - also picked by Tribeca back in 2011 - B:TS is certainly garnering some mainstream attention.

The early buzz is that Page - who has starred in films like Juno, X-Men The Last Stand and the brilliant Inception - gives one of the standout digital performances to date.

That's because the actress not only lent her voice and face, but also went through performance capture to make sure that the central character felt as real as possible.

