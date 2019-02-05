At VyprVPN, we believe people are more aware of VPNs than before, but that doesn't necessarily translate into being fully informed about how the technology may actually benefit them nor what its limitations may be.

For example, users often tend to underestimate the amount of data that VPN providers are capable of capturing from them. While using a VPN, users must trust VPN providers with a substantial amount of their private network data, since VPNs act as a funnel through which all of their private data must travel in order to browse securely.

As a result, providers have the ability to see a great deal of information about their users if they choose to do so, including every website they visit, who they interact with, where they are located and numerous other aspects of their “internet life.”

We strongly feel that one of the most effective ways to educate consumers about VPNs starts with providers being transparent about the way they manage a user’s privacy. And our belief in transparency played a pivotal role in compelling us to partner with the Center for Democracy and Technology (CDT) to launch a campaign to educate users about the best practices of trustworthy providers and to help them assess the reliability of a given VPN provider’s privacy and security practices. Our goal is to support users with the information they need to make better decisions when selecting a VPN service.