Smith Micro Stuffit Deluxe 2011 review

We've been able to archive and decompress simple zip files in Mac OS X for some time now. Still, even with super-fast broadband, sending large files can be a pain. Add to that the fact that files are getting larger all the time and the problem gets worse. It's occasions like this that the simple archive function in OS X no longer delivers.

Stuffit Deluxe 2011 is the latest version of the compression tool that takes basic file zipping to the next level.

Rather than simply create a zip file, Stuffit enables you to streamline your workflow in one step. It's easy, for instance, to compress and upload a folder to an FTP site or MobileMe; you can automatically add archives to emails too. You can add passwords and encrypt them all on the fly.

Stuffit Deluxe also decompresses zip files that have been split, as well as almost any other compression format available.

The floating interface makes setting up workflows easy and the entire process smooth. Simply drag your folder or file over the relevant tile, and the whole archive-and-send operation is managed by Stuffit from then on.

As for compression and speed, Stuffit makes slightly smaller files at a marginally faster pace. The main benefit is certainly the extra workflow options.

If you use large files a lot and send them to different places, then Stuffit may just well be indispensable. At about £30, it's a steal too.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview