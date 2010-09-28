Acer Aspire Ethos 8943G review

While Acer has yet to become a high-street name in the UK, the Taiwanese manufacturer currently sits atop the European PC market, fending off strong competition from the likes of Dell and HP.

Offering a range of high-quality laptops at all price points, the Acer Aspire Ethos 8943G is its flagship high-end media centre and combines stunning design quality, cutting-edge performance and high-definition compatibility, making it ideal for the whole family.

Designed in a similar vein to the Toshiba Qosmio X500-128 and Sony VAIO VPC-F12M0E/B this huge, 18.4-inch Blu-ray-equipped powerhouse has been carefully built to provide the most bang for your buck.

Fitted with almost every conceivable technology currently available in the laptop market, this feature-packed desktop replacement is by far one of the best-equipped laptops you can buy.

At almost £2000, this is not a laptop for everyone, though, and our expectations were very high at that price. So, does the Acer Aspire Ethos 8943G justify its eye-watering price tag and live up to its lofty goals?

Unfortunately, results are mixed and while this cutting-edge laptop is certainly one of the best multimedia machines you can buy, it falls somewhat short of expectations, making the extravagant price a little hard to swallow.