MSI beefs up workstations with Nvidia Quadro graphics

MSI has outed two new workstations for designers, 3D modellers and gamers that boast Nvidia Quadro graphics to cut through demanding 3D tasks faster.

The company's GT70 20K and GT60 20J notebooks feature Intel Core i7 Quad Core processors alongside a K3100M (in the GT70 20K) or K2100M (in the GT60) GPU, and up to 16GB RAM.

The GT70 20K is offered with a 17.3-inch 1080p matte display and a 1TB HDD, while the GT60 20J's 1080p matte display, which spans 15.6 inches, is paired with a 750GB internal drive. Connectivity options found in both include HDMI, three USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0 ports that feature alongside a 720p webcam.

Cool tech

Both models get Cooler Boost 2 Technology that helps reduce system temperature when the machines are relentlessly grinding up and spitting out pixels. They have also been certified by Adobe Creative Suite 7, Autodesk and SolidWorks to ensure compatibility and performance.

Other specs of note include inclusion of Killer DoubleShot Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity (up to N standard), Dynaudio speakers with subwoofer and gold flashed headset jacks with AMP for audio. MSI is also throwing a free SteelSeries backlit gaming keyboard into the mix.

The GT70 20K and GT60 20J are available now for US$2,599.99 (around £1,605, or AU$2,769) and $2,099.99 (around £1,295, or AU$2,235) respectively. No work on UK pricing or availability just yet.