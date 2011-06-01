Asus unveils world's first glasses-free 3D laptop

If you are in the market for a new gaming laptop, then you may well be intrigued by the news that Asus has revealed the world's first glasses-free 3D laptop at Computex in Taipei this week.

The Asus Republic of Gamers G53SX uses proprietary tech that enables it to convert 2D visuals into 3D.

There's no word as yet from Asus UK on pricing or release plans, but TechRadar will be sure to bring you that news as and when we get it.

Mixed 2D-3D mode

For now, what we do know is that the laptop features something called a 'mixed mode', which involves one window displaying an image in 2D and another displaying the same image (or video, or game) in 3D, on-screen at the same time.

Why you would want or ever have a need for such a feature is, of course, a different thing entirely. Still, it sounds cool!

Asus' Republic of Gamers G53SX is build around an Intel Core i7 CPU, Z68 motherboard and GeForce 560M graphics chip.

"Regular" 3D gaming is said to half the framerate that you will get running a game in good, old-fashioned 2D.

Expect more news on the pricing and availability of Asus' new auto-stereoscopic laptop very soon.

Via PC Gamer