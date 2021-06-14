Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy release date, trailers, gameplay and news

The Square Enix showcase at E3 2021 might have felt a little light on games, but what it lacked in quantity it more than made up for in quality with the reveal of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

This narrative shooter from the team behind the Deus Ex series will put you in the shoes of Star Lord as you work with the rest of Guardians to save the Galaxy from the latest and greatest threats.

Guardians of the Galaxy might look a lot like Marvel’ Avengers, but a few key differences, like the single-player focus, hopefully mean that even if you’re still feeling a bit burned by the latter, this will be one worth picking up. Want to know more? Read on for everything we know about Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians of the Galaxy: cut to the chase

What is it? A single-player adventure starring the Guardians of the Galaxy

A single-player adventure starring the Guardians of the Galaxy When can I play it? October 26 2021

October 26 2021 What can I play it on? PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Despite having only just been announced at Square Enix’s E3 2021 showcase, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy already has a release date. Even more surprisingly, it’s in only a few months: October 26, 2021. On that date you’ll be able to play Guardians of the Galaxy on both current and previous-gen hardware, as the game is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Preorders are also now live, and you can pick up one of three versions of the game. All the prices for each version are the same no matter what you’re playing on. The base game will set you back $60 / £60 / AU$100, the Digital Deluxe Edition (which includes a digital artbook, soundtrack and two costumes) will sell for $70 / £70 / AU$115, and the Cosmic Deluxe Edition (which gives you a hardback artbook, steelbook case and digital soundtrack) costs $80 / £80.

(Image credit: Eidos Montreal)

If you choose to preorder Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, you’ll also receive an early unlock of the Throwback Outfit Pack, which is a set of skins that suit the Guardians up in their classic comic book outfits.

Guardians of the Galaxy: gameplay

While this game looks a lot like Marvel’s Avengers, there’s one key difference, as you’ll only be playing as one of the Guardians; team leader Star Lord. That doesn’t mean you’ll be alone though. Throughout the game, you’ll be joined by the rest of the team including Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Gamora, and Groot - and you’ll be able to issue them commands in order to complete tasks and take down enemies.

Playing as Star Lord means that we’ll be shooting at aliens with his iconic dual blasters. Only some gameplay has been shown off right now, but it looks like his weapons can be upgraded and modified to deal different kinds of damage and have different effects. In the trailer, we can see Star Lord freeze enemies, and there are icons that look like fire and a lightning bolt which suggest future upgrades.

Music, particularly classic 80s tunes, will play a key part in the gameplay too. The licensed soundtrack of around 30 songs won’t just fade into the background, it’s incorporated into a mechanic called ‘Huddle’. As explained by the game’s narrative director to IGN, while doing battle, the Guardians will slowly fill up a Huddle meter, using the ability will see the team take a time out to discuss the fight so far and get feedback from Star Lord. If you manage to draw inspiration from the right song and give the Guardians the pep talk they need, all their cooldowns will be reset and they'll be back to full strength.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Guardians of the Galaxy: trailers

During E3 2021, Square Enix treated us to two trailers for Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. The first is a general reveal trailer giving an overview of the game's characters, themes and what players can expect.

The second trailer gave us a more in-depth look at gameplay, showing how we'll be able to control Star Lord as well as giving commands to the rest of the Guardians.

Guardians of the Galaxy: news and features

Choices and repercussions

One interesting feature we’ll see return from the Guardians of the Galaxy Telltale game is the ability to make story choices.

While it doesn’t look like decisions will be massive, they will impact the gameplay and story in some way. In one sequence detailed by Eurogamer, during the story, you’ll have to choose one of Groot or Rocket to sell to Hellbender, the Monster Queen of Seknaf Nine. While the plan is to later break them out, you will be without that companion for a while and a ‘Rocket will remember that’ message indicates that your actions may have longer-term consequences too.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Not just a copy of the MCU

While fans will definitely recognize the Guardians of the Galaxy, these characters and their adventure won’t just be a copy and paste of what’s played out onscreen in the MCU already. Eidos Montreal has promised its own spin on the heroes, drawing on both the Marvel movies and the comics to create a story and game that any Guardians fan will enjoy.

No DLC or microtransactions

One of the most interesting announcements from the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy reveal was the announcement that the game will have no DLC or microtransactions. That means if you buy the base game, you’ll be able to play everything Eidos Montreal has to offer. At this time we don’t know if there’ll be any post-release content, but if there is any it’ll be free.