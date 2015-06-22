OS X Yosemite tip: how to customize your Dock

The Dock has been a mainstay of OS X since the start, a place to stash apps and documents as well as easily see what's running on your Mac.

Visually, the Dock has seen big changes over the years. Initially it was a semi-transparent white rectangle with subtle pinstripes, which were eradicated as of OS X 10.2 Jaguar.

In OS X 10.5 Leopard, the Dock turned into a 3D glass "shelf" when at the bottom of the screen, which gradually got frosted as the operating system was upgraded further. In OS X 10.10 Yosemite, we've almost come full circle, with the Dock reverting to a simpler semitransparent rectangle.

Docking station

If you're not thrilled with the new Dock, you can use the free cDock (sourceforge.net/projects/cdock) to make changes. The app is capable of updating a number of aspects of the Dock, including the addition of spacers, creating a "recent items" folder and dimming hidden apps.

Note that on first launching cDock, you may get a security warning; if so, open System Preferences, go to Security & Privacy > General, and click Open Anyway.

Now let's take a detailed look at how cDock can enhance the functionality of your Dock.