Pokémon TCG is coming to Switch Online, but I'm not trading my cards in for it

The 1998 digital version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, which was originally on the Game Boy, is now joining the Nintendo Switch Online's Game Boy library, but I can't figure out why.

Announced in the August Pokemon Presents event, players will be able to download and play the original digital TCG game right now. In this title you travel around battling others with your set of cards in a bid to be the best. The in-game rules are effectively the same as the real-life version, however, players don't draw when their opponents take mulligans at the start of each game.

It's great to see more Game Boy titles coming to the Nintendo Switch as it could pave the way for the traditional Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal Pokémon games becoming playable. However, Pokémon TCG 1998 will never come anywhere close to replacing the physical game in my eyes.

One of the greatest aspects of physical Pokémon TCG is the community and the joy of collecting physical cards that are truly beautiful to behold. My collection started almost two decades ago, with my older cousin taking me to my local WHSmith to purchase my first booster pack. Since then, I've filled nine binders with over 3,000 Pokémon, Trainer, and energy cards. While my collection is by no means one of the greatest to ever be found, it's a time capsule that I hold close to my heart.

Having a physical set is also a brilliant way to engage in the community. Whether you want to attend trading expositions or in-person TCG tournaments, Pokémon has a flourishing community that everyone can take advantage of.

While the rules of Pokémon TCG may seem complicated at first, it's actually a relatively simple game once you get started. However, if you're not a fan of playing the game, then you can still collect the cards.

Recently, there's been a sharp increase in explicitly collectible cards for new expansion sets. While full art cards have been around for a while, Scarlet and Violet TCG saw the introduction of timeline alternative art cards. These showcase a story over three evolutions of Pokémon, which, once put together, form a bigger picture.

While I can't see the 1998 Pokémon TCG for Game Boy replacing the physical game right now, for those who like the idea of a digital TCG game, check out TCG Live. This is an online version of the card game that is constantly being improved and updated. Fans who buy physical packs can use the QR code found at the end to unlock a digital booster full of new cards that can be kept on an account.

In this version of TCG, players can log in to their accounts, collect cards and even challenge friends and other players to battle across the globe. As this version uses all the same rules as the physical one, it's easy to master and quick to play.

