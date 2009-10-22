Inverto IDLP-23TWMONO

This LNB provided good results when viewing two satellites and is also simple to install

The metal outer case of this compact LNB has been painted glossy white, presumably to minimise temperature rises in hot weather.

Its two feeds each have a 23mm-diameter neck, although a clip-on collar that allows the device to be fitted to a 40mm holder is provided.

Standard F sockets are used for the two outputs, but you don't get the protective shroud fitted to some competing products.

An impressive noise figure of 0.2dB is claimed for both of the LNBs, while conversion gain is said to be between 52dB and 65dB. Alignment markings are embossed into the tops of each feed.

Consistent and stable results

According to the manufacturer, benefits include a high cross-polar performance (i.e. minimal leakage from vertically polarised channels to horizontally polarised ones and vice versa), plus a linear performance curve, a full-band low noise figure and marginal phase noise (all of which influence consistency across the band).

It proved to be easy enough to install. Consistent and stable results were obtained from both satellites – there was little variation of signal strength and quality across the full 10.6-12.75GHz band, though the secondary one yields slightly inferior results.

But that's the penalty you'll pay when using a single dish of standard design to receive more than one satellite. However, we managed to hold onto reception of the secondary satellite for longer than expected (using an 80cm Lenson Heath dish) during bad weather, although in line with our expectations the main satellite fared better.

Both outputs offered similar results, and so the tuners connected to them will be able to receive the same services.

Follow TechRadar Reviews on Twitter: http://twitter.com/techradarreview