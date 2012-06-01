Small businesses are missing a trick if they ignore Twitter

New research from Orange Business has found a 663% increase in people using Twitter to ask for business recommendations around common professional services such as legal, financial and technical.

In the current economic climate, small businesses need to ensure they are making the most of every opportunity, and with 80 percent of Twitter users in the UK accessing their accounts from their smartphones at all times of day, UK small businesses cannot afford to ignore Twitter.

Top of the list and most in-demand are Web Designers whose popularity may be skewed by the fact likeminded and tech savvy individuals are more likely to be on Twitter. However, second on the list are solicitors who may not be aware of the fees they could be missing out on by not engaging with the public and other businesses via Twitter.

The top five of professional services searched for on Twitter are:

Web Designer Solicitor Accountant Architect Copywriter

Mike Tomlinson, small business marketing director at Orange Business, commented: "It is clear from this research that you can't just rely on posting adverts in the classifieds. Today, Twitter represents a compelling word of mouth engine that can deliver significant business opportunities to small businesses across a wide variety of sectors. The proliferation of smartphones means that small businesses never have to miss a Twitter opportunity as they can interact with potential customers from anywhere. If professionals do not engage with people on Twitter they risk losing out."

Orange Business has issued its top five tips for professionals looking to use Twitter to grow their businesses: