Twitch's app gets a major redesign, adds livestreaming and more

Twitch today announced several changes are coming to its mobile app, including the ability to livestream directly from the app and a brand-new interface.

While the update won't let streamers broadcast games from their phone just yet (sorry, any on-the-go Hearthstone players), it will allow for live broadcasts from your device's camera.

Twitch on mobile is also receiving a major overhaul to its UI, helping it function more like its big-brother desktop counterpart. New features include a navigation bar, a Dark Mode for easier-on-the-eyes nighttime viewing, Instant Playlists, and a Pulse feed for content recommendations.

Today's app update is just one of many initiatives undertaken by the Amazon-owned streaming service to boost its audience. Other changes of late include opening its own game store , offering free in-game goodies to Twitch Prime subscribers, and encouraging content beyond gaming such as cooking programs and even woodworking streams .

Twitch's updated app rolls out starting today for iOS and Android devices, but isn't expected to be available to everyone until "early July."