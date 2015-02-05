Download of the day: Fraps

If you enjoy gaming, you'll know that there are times when you wish you were recording the action. Fortunately there's no need to pay to do this, as Fraps is an excellent screen recording program that is available for free.

Why you need it

The name comes from 'frames per second' (FPS), and monitoring your frame rate is one of the key features of Fraps. When it comes to gaming, having a good frame rate could mean the difference between life and (virtual) death. Fraps displays a frame rate counter in the top corner of your screen, letting you key an eye on your FPS as you play.

But Fraps is more than a simple counter. One of the most valuable features of the program is its ability to record the games you are playing, meaning there's no need to shell out on expensive recording boxes and software (Fraps is free, after all).

You can customise the recording so that it captures anything between 1 and 120 frames per second, while it can record up to resolutions of 7680 x 4800 pixels, meaning it will be able to handle pretty much any demands you throw at it. Add to that its built-in screenshot function (which automatically saves and timestamps screenshots) and you've got yourself a powerful screen recording utility.

In the free version of Fraps, outputted footage features a Fraps-branded watermark and each clip is limited to 30 seconds. If you want to remove watermark and time limit, the full version of Fraps is £24.

Key features

Works on: PC

PC Versions: Free, full (£24)

Free, full (£24) Record gameplay: Fraps allows you to record your screen, ensuring you can capture your finest gaming moments – or your desktop, or anything else on your computer

Fraps allows you to record your screen, ensuring you can capture your finest gaming moments – or your desktop, or anything else on your computer Frame rate counter: You can also keep tabs on how your computer is performing in terms of frame rate per second, an essential thing to monitor if you enjoy online gaming

You can also keep tabs on how your computer is performing in terms of frame rate per second, an essential thing to monitor if you enjoy online gaming Capture screenshots: If you just want to take a picture of your game rather than record footage, Fraps makes it simple. It even automatically saves your screenshots

