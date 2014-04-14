Fujitsu develops 40Gb/s data search software

Fujitsu has developed a new software technology that can perform data searches as fast as 40Gb/s –– an important step forward in managing an ever-increasing volume of information.

The Fujitsu technology can perform high-speed capture, accumulation and searches at super-fast speeds, thanks to a combination of servers for scalable disk capacity and parallel-input performance, with a stream-analysis unit for sequential processing.

As data packets are captured, they are automatically sorted based on search criteria, substantially increasing the pace of searches.

Software-based approach

The technique eliminates exclusive access control locks, increases disk read/output performance, and avoids unnecessary copying of data.

The result is that huge amounts of information can be accumulated and searched, over a period of many hours, at speeds of up to 40Gb/s.

Previous approaches to data searches required specialized network analysis hardware, but Fujitsu's new software-based approach requires only conventional hardware.

With companies expected to face a Big Data crisis by 2017, according to Gartner Research, technologies like this one will have a lucrative customer base.

Fujitsu hopes to launch the technology in its fiscal year 2014.