Waze goes all Hollywood with celebrity turn-by-turn directions

Next time there's an animal on the shoulder of the road or a pot head, sorry, pot hole up ahead, you can be kept abreast by stand-up comedian, turned actor, Kevin Hart.

Waze, the community-sourced driving app owned by Google, has partnered up with Universal Pictures to offer celebrity voice-overs for its turn-by-turn directions and real-time traffic information.

Hart is the first, promoting his new movie, the aptly-named Ride Along with Ice Cube. To deploy the funnyman as your aural co-pilot, update the app, go to Settings > Sound and select "English - Ride Along."

