NES Mini teardown reveals simple hardware powering old-school thrills

The NES Mini is fast becoming one of the hottest Christmas presents this year, and it’s almost impossible to find the retro console for sale anywhere.

That hasn’t stopped one intrepid YouTuber JerryRigEverything from tearing the console apart to find out what’s making it tick.

What he found was that the innards of the console are exceptionally simple. It’s just a single Linux board with two controller ports, a USB power port, and an HDMI port.

It’s reassuring to see that the console appears to be easy to get into, which should make it easier to repair – although with so few parts there’s not much in the console that’s actually likely to break.

We were impressed with the mini-console when we reviewed it, and although the lack of internals means it's a really light piece of hardware, it's got a set of rubber feet, so it doesn't move around easily.

The single biggest complaint we had about the machine was the length of its controller cords, which at around 30 inches mean you have to place the console in the middle of your living room if you want to be able to game from your couch.